Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IDEX by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 241.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in IDEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

IDEX Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE IEX traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $201.18. 260,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

