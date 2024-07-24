Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Ball has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Ball has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ball to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 1.0 %

BALL traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,720. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.