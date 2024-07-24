Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

