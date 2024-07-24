Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BOH traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

