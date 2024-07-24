Barclays Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,478. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

