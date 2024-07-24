Barclays Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $650.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $11.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $534.41. 266,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,630. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.28 and its 200 day moving average is $524.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

