Barclays Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $355.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.1 %

SHW traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $337.32. 746,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,038. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.63 and a 200 day moving average of $314.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

