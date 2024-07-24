Barclays Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 5,456,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

