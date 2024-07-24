Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 576.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,852. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

