Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,001. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Baxter International by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 419,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Baxter International by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after buying an additional 373,409 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

