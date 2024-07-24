Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,910 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 370.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

WMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,261,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

