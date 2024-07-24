Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 93000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.