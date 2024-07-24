Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 9.44% of Benitec Biopharma worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

