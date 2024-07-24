Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC
Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 0.3 %
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 9.44% of Benitec Biopharma worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.