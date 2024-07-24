Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $27.34

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $26.54. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 15,103 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

