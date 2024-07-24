Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 416.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CME Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,880. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.85 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.