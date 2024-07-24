Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $71,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $14.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.86. 1,263,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,325. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.32 and a 200-day moving average of $346.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.