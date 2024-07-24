Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,989 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,213. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. 11,690,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,605. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

