Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,941,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. 1,577,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.