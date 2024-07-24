Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 47,624 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $84,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 10,472,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

