Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 151.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 207.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 9.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 1,641.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded down $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.04. 1,762,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

