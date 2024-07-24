Bessemer Group Inc. Has $101.23 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $101,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,051,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,265 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,893 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,366,000. Finally, Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 36,112,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,951,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

