Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,028,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92,029 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,455,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 15,739,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800,522. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

