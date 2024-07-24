Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 104.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,683,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $20.73 on Wednesday, hitting $325.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,764. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.12.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

