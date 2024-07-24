Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,356,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,728,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

