Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 477,028.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Builders FirstSource worth $93,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $746,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $4,133,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

NYSE BLDR traded down $9.76 on Wednesday, reaching $154.12. 1,715,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,413. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

