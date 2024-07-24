Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,988. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

