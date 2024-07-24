Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after buying an additional 155,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $171.68. 1,281,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,986. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.31.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

