Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 162,801 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162,801 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Truist Financial worth $105,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,361,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

