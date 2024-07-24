Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 47,776 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,776 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $32,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after buying an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IRTC traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 211,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,258. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.



