Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,585 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $57,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,232 shares of company stock worth $55,423,126 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
