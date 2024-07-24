Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,585 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $57,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,232 shares of company stock worth $55,423,126 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,814. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.