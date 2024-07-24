Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 66,752 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,294,828 shares of company stock worth $280,479,445 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.73. 2,565,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,068. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

