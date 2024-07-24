Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Trading Down 2.9%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 381,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,721,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Beyond Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $581.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,920 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,779.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 193,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,708.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

