Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $3.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Big Lots by 46.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

