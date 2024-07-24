Bit Digital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 7,079 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
BTBT opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $333.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 4.90.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
