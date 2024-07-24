Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 9.2%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.88 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11). 723,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 834,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.97 ($0.10).

Blackbird Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Insider Transactions at Blackbird

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough bought 157,893 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,168.29). Company insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

