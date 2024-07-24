BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BlackLine worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $16,927,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3,945.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 709,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

