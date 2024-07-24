Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,831 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Block worth $77,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 25.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,665,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

