Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $72.25 million and $5.24 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,947,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

