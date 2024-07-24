BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Down to $460.30

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $460.30, but opened at $420.94. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $414.00, with a volume of 347,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $280.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

