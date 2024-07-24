Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given a C$95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$95.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.93.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$79.19. 46,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.00 and a twelve month high of C$80.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

