Boston Beer (SAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY24 guidance at $7.00-11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boston Beer Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SAM stock opened at $273.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.54. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
