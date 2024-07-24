Boston Beer (SAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY24 guidance at $7.00-11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $273.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.54. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

