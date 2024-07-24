Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +13.5 to +14.5% yr/yr or $16.162 billion to $16.305 bl, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.380-2.420 EPS.
Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,542,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,733. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
