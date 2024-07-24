Boyd Gaming (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.