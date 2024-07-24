Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.96 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 762,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,773. The company has a market cap of $833.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

