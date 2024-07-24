Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 957,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $826.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.33.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.