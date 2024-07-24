Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 957,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $826.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.