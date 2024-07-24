Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) COO Adam O’farrell Sells 3,770 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,770 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $30,273.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,781.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 3.0 %

BRDG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 246,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.14 million, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 504,812 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.