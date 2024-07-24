BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $15.77 Average PT from Brokerages

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTSG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

