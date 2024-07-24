BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTSG) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 24th

BrightSpring Health Services’ (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 24th. BrightSpring Health Services had issued 53,333,334 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $693,333,342 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of BrightSpring Health Services’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BTSG opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.