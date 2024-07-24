BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.37

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 32029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BTSG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $54,638,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.