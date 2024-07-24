Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $59.07 Average PT from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

